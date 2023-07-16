Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to be the FIRST film which will be screened at the newly opened theatres in Kashmir’s Baramulla and Handwara

Several films have been shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir for several decades. However, after the rise of militancy in 1990, theatres in the state were shut down. Things improved last year after Inox opened the first-ever multiplex in Srinagar on September 20. Around the same time, on September 18, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Multipurpose Cinema Halls, located in Pulwama and Shopian districts. A company called Jadooz is managing these halls.

Yesterday, on July 14, Manoj Sinha similarly inaugurated two more Multipurpose Cinema Halls, one in Baramulla and one at Handwara. Just like the Pulwama and Shopian theatres, these newly opened theatres will also be run by Jadooz and will have a cafe, conference and seminar facilities. According to reports, both the theatres are 100-seaters.

It has also come to light that Pathaan (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan, will be the first film to play in these two new theatres.

The videos of Manoj Sinha inaugurating the Baramulla theatre are out. This theatre has been opened in what was once the Sherwani Community Hall. The poster of Pathaan can be seen in the videos and pictures of the theatre's inauguration. Along with Pathaan, posters of Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Jawan, and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 can also be seen, which indicates that these two much-awaited films will also play in the cinema halls.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is the biggest Bollywood grosser of all time, collecting more than Rs. 500 crores at the domestic box office and nearly Rs. 1000 crores worldwide.

The government’s idea behind opening cinema halls in Kashmir is to expand entertainment options in the state and send a message of normalcy after the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Last year, S S Rajamouli’s RRR (2022) became the first film to get a screening in Kashmir after nearly three decades, in the theatres of Pulwama and Shopian. This was followed by Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which was played on the day Inox Srinagar was inaugurated.

