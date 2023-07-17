comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi to watch OMG Oh My God 2 today after the Akshay Kumar-starrer was referred to the Revising Committee

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Last week, Bollywood Hungama reported that the upcoming Akshay Kumar film, OMG Oh My God 2, has faced a little hindrance, thanks to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Examining Committee (EC) of the CBFC referred the film to the Revising Committee (RC). As per reports, the decision was taken as OMG Oh My God 2 deals with religious issues and the committee wanted to make sure that it doesn’t hurt any sentiments. Reportedly, the CBFC is over-cautious about such films after they got slammed for passing Adipurush with zero cuts, whose dialogues and scenes raised a hue and cry.

Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learnt that the screening for the Revising Committee will take place today, that is, on Monday, July 17. Prasoon Joshi, the chairperson of the CBFC, will be a part of this screening.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Usually, the Chief Executive Officer of the CBFC, Ravinder Bhakar, awards the certificate. His signature is seen on almost all the censor certificates. But in the case of OMG Oh My God 2, Prasoon Joshi himself will go through the film and make a decision accordingly. He has decided to spearhead the RC as the CBFC wants to be fully sure that OMG Oh My God 2 doesn’t have any scene or dialogue that can cause a problem.”

Industry insiders, however, are confident that OMG Oh My God 2 will sail through the censor process. An expert commented, “Did the first part of OMG Oh My God cause any controversy despite its content? The makers had smartly made that film and taken a balanced approach. The second part is also handled in the same manner. Let’s not forget that Akshay Kumar himself is quite religious and would never agree to be a part of a film that can hurt religious sentiments. of his beloved fans.”

OMG Oh My God 2 features Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva and it also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. It releases on August 11 and will clash with Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 in cinemas.

Also Read: SCOOP: After the Adipurush episode, CBFC plays safe; refers Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG Oh My God 2 to the Revising Committee

More Pages: OMG 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

