The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the biggest Indian films to hit the screens this year and the movie is making all the right noises. There was excitement galore ever since the project was announced and it kept getting higher by the time the prevue of the film was nearing. And once it was out, the anticipation for Jawan went sky high. The prevue literally took the SRK fans by storm with its action-packed visuals and style.

Kiara Advani does NOT have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

But along with the excitement, some unconfirmed news also made their way about the Atlee Kumar directorial venture. Over the last few days, it has been reported that Jawan will have a cameo by the latest heartthrob of the nation Kiara Advani in a song sequence. Several publications went onto report this.

However, the news about Kiara having an appearance in Jawan isn’t true. A well-placed industry source told us, “These rumours are absolutely baseless. No song has been shot, nor Kiara Advani has any cameo in the film. Jawan is such a huge film, everyday one hears of one rumour or the other.”

Jawan is produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment and the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

