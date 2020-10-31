Shah Rukh Khan is currently stationed in Dubai and attending the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He recently held an #AskSRK session on Twitter where he advised the fans to not visit Mannat this year amid the pandemic. He said, “iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar (this time show your love from a distance).”

This year the fans have decided to take the celebrations, virtual. A fanclub will be hosting a virtual cake-cutting ceremony, according to a daily. The fans will get the virtual experience of being at Mannat from Sunday midnight through the live streaming. The birthday celebrations will involve an SRK quiz, virtual selfie booths, games, and a few performances. The fanclub member also revealed that they will donate 5555 Covid kits with masks and sanitisers, along with 5555 meals to the needy and also visit old age homes and orphanages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will begin shooting for Pathan in November starring alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He has reportedly signed Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee’s next films too.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

