Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.10.2020 | 6:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Dhanush confirms that he and AR Rahman have sung for Atrangi Re

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s film Atrangi Re has resumed production. The film, which stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the leading roles, will have Akshay Kumar in a special role. As the shooting had commenced in Lucknow, it had come to a halt amid the lockdown. As the makers are gearing up for the film, Dhanush has confirmed that he and music maestro AR Rahman have sung for the film.

Dhanush confirms that he and AR Rahman have sung for Atrangi Re

Sharing a caricature-like selfie from the recording booth, Dhanush captioned it, “Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal @arrahman sir. #atrangire @aanandlrai @saraalikhan95.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal @arrahman sir. #atrangire @aanandlrai @saraalikhan95

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) on

Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai, written by National Award Winner Himanshu Sharma, starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan with Akshay Kumar. Presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions & Cape Of Good Films, the film is set for 2021 release.

ALSO READ: Dhanush reunites with his one love on the sets of Atrangi Re after months

More Pages: Atrangi Re Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: “Our collections are inspired by…

Aparshakti Khurana recreation of Andaz Apna…

Bhoot Police team Saif Ali Khan, Arjun…

Elli AvRam poses in a pink bikini in a…

Kirti Kulhari says everyone in the industry…

Taapsee Pannu wraps up the shooting of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification