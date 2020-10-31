Filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s film Atrangi Re has resumed production. The film, which stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the leading roles, will have Akshay Kumar in a special role. As the shooting had commenced in Lucknow, it had come to a halt amid the lockdown. As the makers are gearing up for the film, Dhanush has confirmed that he and music maestro AR Rahman have sung for the film.

Sharing a caricature-like selfie from the recording booth, Dhanush captioned it, “Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal @arrahman sir. #atrangire @aanandlrai @saraalikhan95.”

Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai, written by National Award Winner Himanshu Sharma, starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan with Akshay Kumar. Presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions & Cape Of Good Films, the film is set for 2021 release.

