comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.12.2021 | 1:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan won’t travel out of Mumbai for shoot, wants to remain close to Aryan Khan

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Shah Rukh Khan has always been the archetypal family man. He is more so now than ever before when his son Aryan Khan needs all the TLC possible.

Shah Rukh Khan won’t travel out of Mumbai for shoot, wants to remain close to Aryan Khan

While Shah Rukh Khan has resumed his work after a two-month layoff for the shoot of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, he has very clearly informed his producers he won’t shoot outside Mumbai for now.

A close friend of the actor informs, “Shah Rukh Khan has resumed work only because he didn’t want the producers to suffer any losses. But he wants to be as close to Aryan as possible. He won’t be traveling out without him. They are planning a family holiday for the New Years. But, shooting abroad is out of the  question right now. He will take a call on this next year.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan resumes work post Aryan Khan’s bail, shoots for his cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid split up after…

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s next to be…

Alia Bhatt requests Sanjay Leela Bhansali to…

Sex and the City star Chris Noth accused of…

Shah Rukh Khan resumes work post Aryan…

Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification