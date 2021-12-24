comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.12.2021 | 9:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan resumes work post Aryan Khan’s bail, shoots for his cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan has resumed work after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail in a cruise ship drugs bust case. Almost two months since his bail, the actor has returned to the sets of Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai to shoot his cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. The actor, who makes his return to the big screen with YRF's Pathan, will be kicking off a 12-day schedule for his special appearance bringing the spy universe of YRF together.

Shah Rukh Khan resumes work post Aryan Khan's bail, shoots for his cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3

According to a report in a daily, Shah Rukh Khan will be joined by Salman Khan soon join at some point for combination scenes shoot for Tiger 3. After the actor wraps his cameo in the 12-day schedule at YRF Studios, he will fly out of India for an international leg of Pathan, to shoot a romantic song with Pathan's leading lady Deepika Padukone. The foreign schedule of Pathan will also require him to shoot some action scenes.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham were expected to fly to Spain for the much-talked-about song, and later, director Siddharth Anand would be shooting some crucial sequences. Due to Aryan Khan's arrest, SRK's foreign schedule had been postponed. As the actor has now resumed work, the plan is to gear up to bring back his action-packed avatar to the big screen again.

ALSO READ: 10 Years of Don 2: Farhan Akhtar says only Shah Rukh Khan can make a movie like Don look ‘cool’, misses Om Puri

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt starrer…

Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple…

ED to seize all the gifts given by Sukesh…

Sushmita Sen confirms breaking up with…

83 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's…

James Franco breaks silence 4 years after…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification