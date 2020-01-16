Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.01.2020 | 11:11 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan will sign a film in the next two months; and we know whom it is with

BySubhash K. Jha

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans may choose to get as impatient as they like. But the mega-star is not biting the bait. He will say yes only when he is absolutely sure of what he wants to do next. And the wait would soon be over. According to sources close to the development, Shah Rukh is all set to announce his next film in the next two months.

Shah Rukh Khan will sign a film in the next two months; and we know whom it is with

“Shah Rukh Rukh had around 30-35 solid offers that he was considering seriously. These included projects from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films, Sajid Nadiadwala, T Series, etc., the biggest of banners. Shah Rukh has finally found what he was looking for. His next would be a film directed by Rajkumar Hirani which Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Hirani and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies will produce,” says the informed source.

When further probed on the nature of the project, the source says it would be a “social comedy.”

“Relevant to what’s going on around us. But not too controversial,” says the source. Whatever he chooses to do next, success must be a pre-condition. This superstar cannot afford another failure right now.

Also Read: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to have a freewheeling chat with Shah Rukh Khan at an event in Mumbai

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Riteish Deshmukh replaces R Madhavan…

Mumbai businessman gets three years in jail…

Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar opens up on…

Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda passes away…

Salman Khan gets a makeshift gym in a studio…

Sajid Nadiadwala started work on the script…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification