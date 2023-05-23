A patient named Shivani Chakraborty made a last wish that she wanted to speak to Shah Rukh Khan and her daughter penned a note on Twitter for the same.

Shah Rukh Khan video calls a cancer patient for half hour, promises to provide financial help: ‘My last wish is to meet him’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently chatted with a cancer patient and even promised to provide financial help. A patient named Shivani Chakraborty made a last wish that she wanted to speak to Shah Rukh Khan and her daughter penned a note on Twitter in order to make her mother's last wish come true.

Shah Rukh Khan video calls a cancer patient for half hour, promises to provide financial help: ‘My last wish is to meet him’

In a chat with Aaj Tak, Shivani had said that she wanted the Pathaan star to “bless my daughter” and even promised to visit Kolkata and attend her daughter's wedding. She had earlier said, “I will cook for him something that we eat at our home every day. He loves Bengal so he might enjoy the homely meal I hope to cook for him.”Shah Rukh Khan made a 30-minute call and each time he said bye, he continued the conversation.

#ShahRukhKhan had a good warm 40 min chat with His FAN, Shivani Chakraborty, also Told He'll help her financially & will attend Her Daughter's Marriage & also He'll Visit her & have a Fish Meal in her Home Kolkata. Undoubtedly, Biggest Yet

Most Humble Star ever was, is & will ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3poiIwYLlN — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 23, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan. The film’s collections crossed over Rs. 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. It was released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham while it was directed by Siddharth Anand.

He will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan on September 7, 2023. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Deepika is making a cameo in the film. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It will release on the big screen on December 22, 2023. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role along with Satish Shah and Boman Irani.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.