Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has signed her next following the hit series Jubilee. A film titled Lioness, it is an official Indo-U.K. co-production being made under the 2008 bilateral treaty. The actress will star alongside British star Paige Sandhu, known for her role in Emmerdale. The project was announced at the Cannes India pavilion on Tuesday.

The film is written and will be helmed by Kajri Babbar. As per the report in Variety, “The film is inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who wrote about Princess Sophia Duleep, one of the key leaders of the suffragette movement in the U.K., the Princess of Punjab, granddaughter of Maharajah Ranjit Singh and the goddaughter of Queen Victoria. The film will tell the story of two British Punjabi women living in the U.K., a century apart. While Sophia’s story is rooted in history, the second story is a fictional tale of Mehak Kaur an educated, married immigrant woman living in 1990’s Southall.”

Peter Bance is one of the executive producers of Lioness alongside Ajit Pal Singh. The producers include Vivek Rangachari, Vaishalli Paatil, Faraz Ahsan and Clare Cahill. The filmmakers revealed that the film has been certified by the National Film Development Corporation and the British Film Institute.

