It’s only been a few days since Mr. India 2 has been officially announced. Bollywood Hungama, on February 16, reported that Ali Abbas Zafar is working on Mr. India 2. And that Ranveer Singh was in talks to lead the film. This was confirmed on February 17 by Zee Studios and the director as he informed us that they are working on a trilogy. Ali wrote on Twitter, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

Soon, reports suggested that Shah Rukh Khan has been approached for the role of Mogambo, the iconic villain which was essayed by late Amrish Puri. Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to play Arun Verma aka Mr. India that was earlier played by Anil Kapoor. If the latest reports are anything to go by, SRK and Ranveer came face to face during the test shoot promo which will be heavy on VFX by Red Chillies Entertainment. SRK will be donning costume rich in texture whereas Ranveer will sport simple clothes but the hat and blazer remain as it became a trademark.

Since the film is announced, the original makers and team do not seem to be happy with the way this was shaped. Shekhar Kapur, the director of the film, slammed the makers for not consulting him before the project was announced. "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr. India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film,” he wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

Even Sonam Kapoor is miffed that her father Anil Kapoor and Shekhar weren’t informed about the development of the project that has been very dear to them. She took to social media to share her displeasure over the project and wrote, “A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake. Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted. It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it’s a part of his legacy. consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it’s a part of his legacy.”

Meanwhile, Zee Studios is looking at festive release for Mr. India 2 in 2022.