Singer Mika Singh’s manager, Soumya Zoheb Khan, was found dead at his studio in Andheri on February 3. The 30-year-old manager had been going through depression and overdosed on sleeping pills, according to the police. Soumya was also the wife of music composer Zoheb Khan. According to the reports, her body was found by her co-workers at around 10:15 pm on the first floor of Singh’s studio after she failed to show up on the ground floor till evening.

They headed up to figure out what was wrong only to find her lying on the ground. After she was rushed to the nearest hospital, she was declared dead and the post mortem reports do not suggest a foul play.

Mika Singh took to his Instagram handle to express his sincere condolences to her family and friends.

Take a look at his post.

May her soul rest in peace.

