It was only last week that Ali Abbas Zafar announced Mr. India 2 and has been working on this dream project silently for quite some time. The film is most likely to be titled as Mr. India 2, with a fresh take on the classic. The film will also see a festival release in 2022 and this news has left Shekhar Kapur and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja quite upset. When Ali Abbas Zafar announced the trilogy in association with Zee Studios, Shekhar Kapur, who has directed the original starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri, called him out on Twitter.

Shekhar Kapur claimed that the makers were only using the name to get a big opening at the weekend and also mentioned that they cannot make the film without the permission of the original’s makers. After Shekhar Kapur, even Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Twitter to address the lack of approval from the makers.

Sonam revealed that Anil Kapoor was not even aware that such a project was in the making. He was not even informed about the project. She tweeted, "A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake. Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted. It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to.'

She further posted a message to the creators of Mr. India 2 stating, “consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it’s a part of his legacy.”

Harshvardhan Kapoor also seemed upset about it and commented on the same saying that filmmaking is an art form and the sensitivity towards the artists is diminishing as everything has become about money and greed.

It's quite clear that just like original director Shekhar Kapur, even lead actor Anil Kapoor of the original Mr. India is quite miffed with the way the remake has been planned without their blessings. It is to be seen how the makers of the remake handle the situation from here.

