In Mumbai, the 'OTT India Fest' has been officially launched by Bollywood Hungama, India's dominant entertainment platform. Over the course of two days, this event promises an exciting array of activities, from enlightening panel discussions and informal fireside chats to educational masterclasses and interactive workshops. The event kicked off with a stimulating panel discussion that featured industry leaders and experts, shedding light on the ever-expanding OTT landscape in India.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: Shweta Tripathi Sharma says Mirzapur “suddenly” became a craze; recalls her dad’s batchmates and government officials asking her about the next season

The panel discussion was about - Judging the success of OTT: a robust metric system needed? During the same, Shweta Tripathi Sharma talked about her journey in the OTT space while talking about her popular show, Mirzapur. It all happened when she talked about social media playing a “huge” part in the career of rising actors.

She recalled when she saw herself for the first time on a hoarding for Mirzapur. “I remember when the show came out, reviews I didn't think were that exciting, but suddenly it became a craze. I feel very happy when people call me by my character name, Golu. The love and appreciation you get on social media, you feel the energy.”

As the conversation progressed further, the actress added, “My dad is an IAS officer. Whenever I meet his batchmates or politicians or any government officials, they all are keen to know about the release of Mirzapur’s next season.”

