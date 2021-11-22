Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 22.11.2021

Shah Rukh Khan is being strongly advised to take legal action against Sameer Wankhede; will he or won’t he?

By - Subhash K. Jha

Is Shah Rukh Khan finally going to break his eerie silence? Is his legal team preparing to strike back? The bail order releasing Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan from custody on October 28 after nearly a month in jail, makes it crystal clear that there was no real ground for Aryan’s arrest.

The bail order from the Mumbai High Court states, “There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act... Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were traveling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them.”

So why was Aryan arrested? This is the question Shah Rukh Khan’s legal team will ask Samir Wankhede the top cop from the Narcotics Control Bureau who masterminded the arrest of Aryan and his friends.

A close friend of the Khans informs that the Khan empire may strike back sooner rather than later. “Shah Rukh is being strongly being advised retaliatory legal action against those who put Aryan behind bars. So yes, there is likely to be some unforeseen developments in the case,” says the friend, not willing to divulge any more details.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan is worried about son Aryan Khan’s well-being; makes a special request to directors before shooting

