As a parent, it is obvious for Shah Rukh to worry about Aryan Khan, especially after everything his son has gone through last month. SRK is a protective father and ever since Aryan Khan has been released on bail by the Bombay High Court on October 29 after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Shah Rukh Khan has been quite concerned about his son’s safety.

Even though the superstar has resumed the shooting of his upcoming projects, it is not without cautious conditions.

According to the sources, the Raees star doesn't want to leave for shooting for long days, turning into months without seeing his family. Instead of a big schedule, the big dog of Bollywood wants to complete his projects in small chunks so that he could get time to visit his family in between.

The DDLJ star has also requested the filmmakers to plan the shoot in such a way that portions with the other artists can be shot while he is away so that he can be there with his family every once in a while without impacting the shoots or causing any delays.

Shah Rukh is also looking for a new bodyguard for himself since his personal bodyguard Ravi Singh will be with Aryan Khan.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB after they raided a Goa-bound luxury cruise in Mumbai along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

On the film front, we will see Shah Rukh alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead in the upcoming film Pathan.

Also Read: Aryan Khan questioned about cruise ship party in drugs case till midnight by SIT

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.