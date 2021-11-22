Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.11.2021 | 9:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhamaka Bunty Aur Babli 2 Antim – The Final Truth Satyameva Jayate 2 83 Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Rakul Preet Singh and Aman Preet Singh launch an app to help aspiring talents

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

StarringYou is a democratizing platform that bridges the gap between an artist (in front of and behind the camera) and their dream! It helps aspirants overcome the hurdle of physical distances and boundaries. Audition from anywhere for any opportunity on StarringYou for Your Big Break. Started by Rakul Preet Singh and her brother Aman Preet Singh, it is meant to "help aspiring actors, directors, editors, writers, dancers, choreographers, and other professionals who wants to work in films make their dreams come true. They will provide life-changing opportunities in Indian Cinema on a level playing field, to budding artists all over the world."

Rakul Preet Singh and Aman Preet Singh launch an app to help aspiring talents

Rakul, Co-Founder says, “With StarringYou we are looking at building an ecosystem which is a one-stop destination for all the aspiring talent we have in the country and globally. The app will have all the divisions and tie up be it music, casting, media & production houses, we’ll be working on all the aspects. Our aim is to build such creative partnerships with the talent that are looking for a platform to showcase their work.”

“It’s a recruitment platform that is open to both, aspiring talent and talent hunters. It’s got exciting tie-ups with established production and media houses like Anti Casting, Pooja Entertainment, Hummara Movie, Luv Films, Venkatadri Talkies, Vision Celeb Hub, Suresh Productions, Music labels - Just Music and Salim Merchant to ensure that upcoming talent gets to work with the best in the film industry. And this is just the beginning”, adds Aman, Founder & CEO – StarringYou and also brother to Rakul.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God to release on July 29, 2022

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Reliance Entertainment discontinues Akshay…

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul…

Amitabh Bachchan issues legal notice to…

After Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha…

Deepika Padukone keen on doing Sanjay Leela…

Aryan Khan Drug Case: No Evidence of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification