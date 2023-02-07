The Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan released a while back and since then the film has been unstoppable at the box office. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham the film which released across 5,500 screens in the domestic market has been enjoying unpresidented collections. In fact, following a stellar extended opening weekend, the business of Pathaan continued to see immense growth over its first week and second weekend as well. Now in its second week running, the makers of Pathaan, Yash Raj Films have dropped the ticket rates at national cinema chains. Thanks to this drop in ticket prices, Pathaan has seen an increase in booking on its second Monday running.

As per reports, with the reduced rates, Pathaan has seen admittance on Monday that is very similar to its Friday admittance rates. In fact, within the PVR chain, Pathaan has recorded a sale of 92,922 tickets for its second Monday as compared to 99,120 admissions on Friday. Similarly, the INOX and Cinepoli chains have also seen a rather steady admission rate, with INOX registering 81,850 sales on Monday as compared to 83,461 on Friday, while Cinepolis reported sales of 38,196 on Monday as compared to 44,009 admissions on Friday. With this consistent rate of admissions even on weekdays, trade predictions claim that Pathaan is likely to see its business remain more or less stable over its second week running.

Currently, Pathaan which has emerged as one of the all-time highest Bollywood grossers is expected to see its overall collections grow further. In fact, as per estimates Pathaan that enjoys a relatively clear window at the box office is sure to cross the Rs. 500 cr mark in the coming days.

