Joyland is a daring, soul-searching film that delves deep into the challenging complexities of desire and gender identity through the lens of the Rana Family.

The much-talked-about Pakistani movie Joyland, which spoke of gender identity, is finally getting an India release. The film, which was highly criticized in Pakistan by certain sections and even banned for a period of time, will be hitting Indian theatres on March 10, 2023.

Joyland, previously banned by Pakistan, to release in India on March 10

The release dates of the movie were shared on the film's official Instagram page. "We're so excited to share Joyland with audiences all around the world! Catch Joyland in theatres in Spain, the UK, Switzerland, India, BeNeLux and Eastern Europe," the caption read on the post.

Starring Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed, Joyland is a daring, soul-searching film that delves deep into the challenging complexities of desire and gender identity through the lens of the Rana Family.

Joyland was sent as Pakistan’s official entry for Best International Feature Film for Oscars 2023. It was also the first film from the country to be selected for the Cannes Film Festival. It won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section.

Written and directed by Saim Sadiq, it is produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, Sabiha Sumar, and Lauren Mann.

