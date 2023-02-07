The first month of 2023 was a roller coaster ride of emotions for actress-model, and Bollywood’s drama queen Rakhi Sawant; from walking out of Bigg Boss Marathi with Rs 9 lakh rupees to confirming her wedding with beau Adil Khan Durrani to losing her mom. While many are celebrating the month of love, Rakhi’s marriage with Adil has hit the rocks. Post the demise of her mother, Rakhi has made some serious allegations against Adil. Recently, he was questioned by the police in Mumbai after Rakhi accused him of cheating, and having an extra-marital affair.

Rakhi Sawant files FIR against Adil Khan Durrani after accusing him of infidelity; police call him for questioning

As per several media reports, Adil Khan Durrani had been called by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday after the actress lodged an FIR against him. She accused him of infidelity. A case is filed under IPC Sec 406 and 420 against Adil Durrani. It is worth mentioning here that the arrest of Adil is not confirmed yet.

It all happened a day after Rakhi was spotted outside the Oshiwara police station. While addressing the issue, the former Bigg Boss contestant told paparazzi that she was stressed as Adil was having an extra-marital affair with a woman named Tanu. She also claimed that Adil has decided to part ways with her and is currently living with his alleged girlfriend Tanu. Not only this, Rakhi claimed that she had given Rs 10 lakh to Adil for her mother's treatment. However, he did not spend the money on the same.

