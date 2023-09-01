Originating in 1975, Charandas Chor is a timeless gem that revolves around the life of an honest thief with a sense of integrity and professional efficiency.

As a tribute to the iconic playwright Habib Tanvir on his centenary, Karmic Films Private Limited has announced its acquisition of the rights to the theatrical masterpiece Charandas Chor with plans to bring this classic to the silver screen, capturing its brilliance and social commentary for a new generation of audience.

Legendary Playwright Habib Tanvir’s Charandas Chor to be adapted into a feature film by Suniel Wadhwa’s Karmic Films

Originating in 1975, Charandas Chor is a timeless gem by the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Habib Tanvir. Renowned globally for its compelling narrative, the play received the prestigious Fringe First award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has enchanted audiences worldwide through its spellbinding and insightful social commentary, masterful storytelling, and innovative direction. Honoring Habib Tanvir's enduring legacy, the piece holds an esteemed place in theatre history.

Speaking about the acquisition and expressing this new cinematic journey, Suniel Wadhwa, Co-Founder of Karmic Films, said, "Bringing Charandas Chor to life as a feature film is a thrilling endeavor for us. This tale's resonance through the ages fuels our commitment to faithfully represent its narrative. This acquisition marks a significant stride in our mission to craft compelling cinematic experiences. Reviving Charandas Chor in the modern era is both an honor and a privilege."

Co-Founder and writer Kundan Judge continued, "We are honored to intertwine Habib Tanvir's legendary legacy into our creative tapestry. This adaptation promises to reintroduce audiences of all ages to the enchantment that Charandas Chor embodies on screen. Beyond fulfilling the aspirations of burgeoning talent, it caters to the hunger for meaningful entertainment that audiences seek."

The pre-production on the film has started in full swing. Karmic Films is currently assembling a team of industry experts, including casting and production crews, who will preserve the play's essence while ensuring its resonance with a global audience.

Nageen Tanvir, daughter of the late Habib Tanvir, also showcased her enthusiasm for the film's production as she added, "Witnessing Charandas Chor’s transition towards a feature film is heartening. My father's legacy thrives through this venture, and I trust Karmic Films wholeheartedly to translate his vision onto the silver screen."

Suniel Wadhwa has had collaborations with some of the biggest names like Reliance Entertainment Studios, Zee Studios, Pen India Private Limited, Boney Kapoor, UTV Motion Pictures (UTV Disney), and Sony Pictures Entertainment in the past.

