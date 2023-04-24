comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.04.2023 | 11:48 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shah Rukh Khan to shoot Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki in Kashmir; likely to film a song with Ganesh Acharya

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki in Kashmir; likely to film a song with Ganesh Acharya

en Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan to shoot Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki in Kashmir; likely to film a song with Ganesh Acharya

The actor will reportedly reach Kashmir to shoot for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The shoot will commence today, April 24.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

With two more releases this year, Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that the films stick to the timeline. The actor will reportedly reach Kashmir to shoot for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The shoot will commence today, April 24.

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki in Kashmir; likely to film a song with Ganesh Acharya

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki in Kashmir; likely to film a song with Ganesh Acharya

As per a report in News18, Kashmir has been trying to revive the movie shoot culture. Satyaprem Ki Katha and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani were the recent movies that were shot in Kashmir. It is being reported Rajkumar Hirani and his team visited the Sonamarg last week as they are likely to shoot a song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

The film will be backed by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. It will release on the big screen on December 22, 2023. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Even Satish Shah has joined the cast along with Boman Irani. It is a story about immigration. Dunki has already been shot in Mumbai, Budapest and London.

With Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will have three releases in 2023. With Pathaan, the collections crossed Rs. 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. It released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from that, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan in June 2023. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Deepika is making a cameo.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan greets massive crowd outside Mannat on Eid: “Let’s spread the love”

More Pages: Dunki Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Urvashi Rautela sends legal notice to…

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra welcome…

Kajol's cryptic note hints at unnamed…

Court orders Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his…

Manoj Bajpayee announces his next…

Hera Pheri 3: After T-Series, now Eros…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification