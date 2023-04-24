With two more releases this year, Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that the films stick to the timeline. The actor will reportedly reach Kashmir to shoot for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The shoot will commence today, April 24.

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki in Kashmir; likely to film a song with Ganesh Acharya

As per a report in News18, Kashmir has been trying to revive the movie shoot culture. Satyaprem Ki Katha and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani were the recent movies that were shot in Kashmir. It is being reported Rajkumar Hirani and his team visited the Sonamarg last week as they are likely to shoot a song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

The film will be backed by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. It will release on the big screen on December 22, 2023. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Even Satish Shah has joined the cast along with Boman Irani. It is a story about immigration. Dunki has already been shot in Mumbai, Budapest and London.

With Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will have three releases in 2023. With Pathaan, the collections crossed Rs. 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. It released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from that, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan in June 2023. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Deepika is making a cameo.

