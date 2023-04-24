Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s eagerly-awaited OTT opus Heeramandi is gradually shaping into one of the finest digital experiences originating from Asia. A source close to Netflix describes it as the digital equivalent of K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam. “Every frame is a work of art. You can’t take your off the screen for even a second. Binge-watching would be a crime. Taking in all that beauty at one go would be humanly impossible.”

Netflix to convert Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s limited series Heeramandi into seasonal show?

It is likely that the episodes won’t be released at one go. “Every episode will be like an individual film. To be devoured in leisure,” says one of Bhansali’s Heeramandi actors , all of whom are under contract to not speak about the series until told to.

Netflix has decided to convert Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s proposed series Heeramandi into a seasonal affair. The first season of eight episodes will air in the second-half of 2023(month and date not yet decided).

Revealing details on scheduling plans a source close to the project informs, “The initial plan was to do a limited series. But everyone felt the series had the potential to be converted into a seasonal event.”

