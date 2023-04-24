comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Badshah apologises for hurting sentiments with ‘Sanak’; to remove Lord Shiva’s name and make correction in the lyrics: ‘I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone’s sentiments’

Badshah released the song ‘Sanak’ last month on YouTube. Since then, it has become quite viral on several platforms with dance reels being made on Instagram.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rapper Badshah on Sunday took to Instagram to release a statement after his latest hit track ‘Sanak’ began to receive backlash from certain sections of society for its questionable lyrics. The rapper said that he would never knowingly and willingly hurt anyone’s sentiments and apologized for it.

“It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone’s sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion. In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone,” he wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

“The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms, I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection. Love Badshah,” he added.

As per several reports, Mahakaleshwar Temple’s senior priest in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district had slammed Bashshah for using the name of Lord Shiva in the lyrics. He asked the rapper to remove the objective bits and also apologise for hurting the sentiments.

Badshah released the song ‘Sanak’ last month on YouTube. Since then, it has become quite viral on several platforms with dance reels being made on Instagram.

