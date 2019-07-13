Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.07.2019 | 10:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

THIS is the title of Red Chillies’ third project with Netflix

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has been giving the audience some great content in the past and the fans are more than thrilled to see them collaborate with Netflix India. They have already announced their two projects, one of them being based on Bilal Siddiqui’s namesake book, Bard Of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi. The other project is Atul Sabharwal’s project based on Mumbai Police’s initiative to train a special team of encounter specialists and shooters at the time when the underworld was at its peak in the city.

THIS is the title of Red Chillies third project with Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed the first look of Emraan Hashmi from Bard Of Blood and it looks absolutely thrilling. The third project that Red Chillies will be working on with Netflix is titled Betaal and stars Aahana Kumra of the Lipstick Under My Burkha fame. She is one of the most talented actresses and has made quite a name for herself in the industry in a very short span of time. There aren’t any other details that we have received as of now.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and has currently not announced any other project.

Also Read: SCOOP! Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies collaborates with Netflix for THREE projects (details inside)

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rangoli Chandel shares letter from advocate…

Alia Bhatt records her first single for…

Congress member Urmila Matondkar demands…

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta files petition to…

After Article 15, Anubhav Sinha to reunite…

SCOOP: Post Malaal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification