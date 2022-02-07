comscore

Shah Rukh Khan receives massive support from all across for offering dua at Lata Mangeshkar’s state funeral

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6 following a multi-organ failure. A state funeral was organized to pay homage to the celebrated singer, who sang over 25,000 songs in her vast career. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in attendance to pay his last respects. Interestingly, his film Veer Zaara was the last full album Bollywood film where Lata Mangeshkar had crooned songs.

At the state funeral, the actor offered dua and said a prayer while paying his respects. Following the Islamic ritual, he blew into the wind when he was done praying and removed his mask for a few seconds. He was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, who was also offering prayers right beside him. This glimpse was captured from multiple angles and instantly went viral on social media. Some turned the moment into something no one expected as some called it 'spitting'. Many asked out why he was offering a dua while many said it represented what India is.

Soon enough, celebrities and fans came forward with massive support for Shah Rukh Khan after he was being targeted online.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will make his long-awaited return to cinema with YRF's Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

