Last Updated 07.02.2022 | 3:13 PM IST

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bhaijaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde to go on floors from March 15 in Mumbai; will release during Eid 2023

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan's upcoming film Bhaijaan which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is all set to go on floors from March 15. The actor had signed on for the Sajid Nadiadwala-backed film before the pandemic and now the team is all set to start shooting for the film which also stars Pooja Hegde.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama that a huge lavish set has been built at Mehboob Studios for the shoot of the film. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji who is known for directing films like Housefull 3 and Housefull 4 and the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. Farhad has worked as a writer on films like Singham, Baaghi 3, Sooryavanshi, and Coolie No. 1.

Meanwhile, apart from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the film will also star Zaheer Iqbal and Asim Riaz as the superstar's brothers. According to buzz, the film is a remake of a Tamil film where the eldest brother refuses to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family. His brothers who've already found partners, come together to find a match for Salman Khan's character. Pooja Hegde will be seen as Salman’s love interest and this is the first time that the two will be seen opposite each other. The makers are aiming to release the action-drama during Eid 2023.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan pays tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Your voice shall live with us forever’

More Pages: Bhaijaan Box Office Collection

New notification