Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known for his lavish palatial residence Mannat located in the heart of Bandra, is expected to get a massive amount from the government for the land his residence is built on. We hear that the actor is set to receive a refund of Rs 9 crore from the Maharashtra government following a calculation error related to a land payment. The actor, who owns a property in the Mumbai Suburban District, may soon have his petition for the refund approved after it was revealed that excess payment was made in 2019, reveal recent reports.

The property, spanning 2,446 square metres, was leased by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, through a registered agreement back in 2001. As per state policy, the couple paid 25 percent of the ready reckoner price for the land in March 2019, which was calculated to be approximately Rs 27.50 crore at the time.

However, following a review of the payment, the authorities have identified a calculation error and are now in the process of refunding Rs 9 crore to the couple. The Maharashtra government is expected to approve the refund soon. This development comes as a relief to the Khan family, who had made the payment in line with the prescribed regulations but found the sum to be higher than necessary.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has always asserted about how Mannat has remained to be one of his most cherished properties. In the 2005 documentary titled The Inner World of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor had opened up about the same and had said, "Buying this house has been one of the most difficult things I've done in my life. I didn't have a home after my parents passed away; I have a house fetish. I've always wanted a home. I got this house when I had kids. This is my family's house, and someday my great-grandchildren will live here like an old Parsi family”.

