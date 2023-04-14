comscore

Shah Rukh Khan named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in 2023, Pathaan star Deepika Padukone calls him a ‘phenomenon’

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently gave a blockbuster with Pathaan, has been included in Time magazine's annual 100 Most Influential People of 2023. The actor is on the list of Icons for the year 2023 which includes stars like Pedro Pascal, Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Doja Cat, Ke Huy Quan and Jennifer Coolidge among others. SRK's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone penned a note for him and called him a 'phenomenon'.

Deepika Padukone wrote, "I’ll never forget the first time I met Shah Rukh Khan. I had just arrived in Mumbai from Bangalore with one suitcase and a dream. The next thing I knew, I was sitting in his house! I was being considered for a role in a film opposite him. It’s been 16 years since. What makes our relationship special is the love, trust, and respect we have for one another. Shah Rukh Khan will forever be known as one of the greatest actors of all time. But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, his generosity. The list goes on …"

She added, "For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan."

Deepika Padukone debuted in the industry opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om. They went on to star in Chennai Express, Happy New Year and now Pathaan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of Pathaan. The film, released in January 2023, surpassed Rs. 1000 crore mark at the global box office. He is currently on the verge of wrapping the shoot for Atlee Kumar's Jawan. The film is scheduled for June 2023 release. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki set for December release.

