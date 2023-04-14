His upcoming project Kennedy has been selected for the Midnight Screening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is once again heading to Cannes. His upcoming project Kennedy has been selected for the Midnight Screening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023. The announcement was made on Thursday, April 14.

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy to have Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, made the announcement on Thursday at the official press conference. It was followed by the update made on the Twitter page. “KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SéanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023,” the post read.

This is not the first time Anurag Kashyap is headed to Cannes Film Festival. His gangster cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. The anthology project Bombay Talkies premiered at the 2013 festival under the Special Screenings section. He followed it up with the screening of Ugly in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. This was followed by Raman Raghav 2.0 at the 2016 festival in the Director’s Fortnight section.

The opening ceremony of the 76th Festival de Cannes will begin on May 16.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.