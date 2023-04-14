comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.04.2023 | 11:49 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy to have Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy to have Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023

en Bollywood News Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy to have Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023

His upcoming project Kennedy has been selected for the Midnight Screening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is once again heading to Cannes. His upcoming project Kennedy has been selected for the Midnight Screening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023. The announcement was made on Thursday, April 14.

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy to have Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy to have Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, made the announcement on Thursday at the official press conference. It was followed by the update made on the Twitter page. “KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SéanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023,” the post read.

This is not the first time Anurag Kashyap is headed to Cannes Film Festival. His gangster cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. The anthology project Bombay Talkies premiered at the 2013 festival under the Special Screenings section. He followed it up with the screening of Ugly in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. This was followed by Raman Raghav 2.0 at the 2016 festival in the Director’s Fortnight section.

The opening ceremony of the 76th Festival de Cannes will begin on May 16.

ALSO READ: EXPLOSIVE: Abhay Deol SLAMS Anurag Kashyap; claims he never demanded a five-star hotel room during Dev D’s shoot: “He is definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people about him”

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Raj Kundra’s lawyer requests court to…

Kapil Sharma roped in Kareena Kapoor Khan,…

Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke: Sara Ali Khan and…

Uttara Baokar passes away at the age of 79

Celina Jaitly opens up about Twitter troll;…

Aashiqui 3: Deepika Padukone or Katrina…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification