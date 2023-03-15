Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand created history as an all-time blockbuster and is currently the highest grossing Hindi film. Today, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is celebrating 50 days of its glorious theatrical run and is playing in 20 countries worldwide.

Pathaan celebrates 50 days of its theatrical run

In India, the SRK, Deepika Padukone starrer will be playing across 800 cinemas. Rohan Malhotra - Vice President, Distribution, YRF says, “As Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF Spy Universe, completes 50 days in theatres, we would like to thank everyone, across the world, for giving love and support to our film. The fact that Pathaan continues to run in theatres is a sign that audiences want to support cinema if it delivers on the promise of giving them a never seen before experience. We are glad that we could give them that.“

The YRF action entertainer is running in 19 other countries, besides India, which includes - U.S.A., Canada, UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, U.K., Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji Islands, Malaysia, Mauritius, Maldives, South Africa, Kenya & Tanzania. It is running across 135 cinemas in these countries.

Starring Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, Pathaan features John Abraham as the antagonist. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Ekta Kaul among others and is considered to be a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe that also includes the Tiger and War franchise. Pathaan also has an interesting cameo sequence by Salman Khan that has won several hearts.

