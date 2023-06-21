Akshay Kumar has briefly commented about his array of failures at the box office in the past year. In 2022, the actor faced a string of flops including Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu. Even this year’s Selfiee failed to make any waves at the box office. The actor has now admitted that box office numbers do bother him.

Akshay Kumar says ‘box office numbers’ do bother him amid multiple flops: “I have had many cycles of ups and downs in my life”

In a chat with Financial Express, Akshay was asked about box office numbers and if they bother him, he said, “Of course, they do.” He added, “We are made or we are broken because of the box office numbers. That’s what you call hits and flops. The audiences tell us when we are right and where we are going wrong, and all that is reflected in the box office numbers because if a film does not work, that means people didn’t come to see it, which in turn means that they didn’t connect to it. And it means that’s the time for you to change.”

He added, “I have had many cycles of ups and downs in my life. The one common thing is that when the going’s good there are all praises and when it’s not it’s more criticism than you can imagine. Yes, I am human, and good feels good, and bad feels bad, but I am also proud of the ability I have to move on extremely quickly. What keeps me going is the same will I had on the first day I started work, I love working! And no one can take that away from me! You just have to keep going on, there is no other way. There is a higher power that sees everything and it compounds and gives you back the results of the honest hard work you put in, that’s how I deal with it.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen with Parineeti Chopra in The Great Indian Rescue, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film will release on October 5. He also has OMG- Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film is slated to release on August 11.

