The story follows Vinayak Rao’s descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Tumbbad, which first graced screens in 2018, is set to make a return to theatres on September 13, 2024. This re-release offers both fans and newcomers a fresh opportunity to immerse themselves in the chilling world of Tumbbad, a film that has earned widespread acclaim for its unique blend of horror and fantasy set in a fictional, mythological village.

Sohum Shah and Aanand L Rai’s Tumbbad set to re-release in theatres on September 13, makers unveil new poster

The newly unveiled poster, shared by the makers on their official social media, captures the eerie atmosphere that Tumbbad is known for. It features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. The two are seen on a perilous journey, hinting at the dangerous quest that drives the narrative. The haunting imagery of the poster, with the looming presence of a shadowy, supernatural figure in the background, underscores the terror that awaits them in their search for the hidden treasure. The tagline, “Experience in Cinemas 13th Sep, 2024,” promises an unforgettable big-screen experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah Films (@sohumshahfilms)

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director, Tumbbad has been celebrated for its gripping storytelling, atmospheric cinematography, and groundbreaking production design. Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. The story follows Vinayak Rao’s descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Additionally, Tumbbad was a critical success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. It was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival, a testament to its international appeal and artistic achievement. Alongside Sohum Shah’s powerful performance, the film also stars Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, who contribute to its eerie and compelling narrative.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.