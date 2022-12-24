Shabana Azmi would be working with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment for the first time on a web-series to be directed by Shonali Bose of Margarita With A Straw fame.

Shabana Azmi to work with Farhan Akhtar on a web-series

Shabana was Shonali’s first choice for the role. She even asked Farhan to put in a word. Shabana has loved her role. But the only problem is that Shabana’s dates that Shonali needs are clashing with Steven Spielberg’s Halo Season 2.

“Shabana is trying her best to work around the date clash. Halo is a commitment she made long before she was offered Shonali’s series,” says a source in the know. “But she is excited about working with Shonali for the first time, and her son Farhan the second time.”

Shabana had been once directed by Farhan in a memorable short film titled Positive, co-starring Boman Irani.

