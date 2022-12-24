Going by his filmography, actor Salman Khan is cited as one of the most commercially successful faces of the Indian film industry. With a career spanning over 30 years, Salman Khan through his dedicated and versatile performances and his quirky personality has built up a massive following. As his 57th birthday is around the corner, a special gift for his fans is in the pipeline, as his clothing brand, Being Human, will offer a flat 50% discount on the entire collection!

Yes! You read it right. Being Human is all set to give a 50% discount on its collection from December 25th to 27th. Speaking of the plan, Being Human Clothing CEO, Sanjeev Rao says, “Our campaign is based on an insight of connection that Salman has with his fans. To his fans he is Bhai. Hence the campaign ‘BhaiKaBirthday’. The idea is to extend the large heart that Salman has to the consumers of Being Human clothing.”

Elaborating further, Rao added, “This ‘Aadha Bill Bhai Bharenge’ was our way of announcing our biggest annual sale around his birthday, where we have our entire stores on a flat 50 per cent discount. If you are from the armed forces, we offer you an extra 5 per cent. We also tied up with ICICI to offer an additional 7 per cent benefit to their card holders.”

For the unversed, ‘Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation’ is a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underserved Indian population. Salman Khan will turn 57 on December 27.

Coming to the professional front, the 56-year-old actor was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which was released in 2021. This year, Salman broke the internet with his cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather, and Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming directorial debut, Ved, which is a Marathi film.

