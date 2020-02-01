Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.02.2020 | 4:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Shabana Azmi returns home from the hospital, expresses gratitude on Twitter

ByBollywood Hungama

Actor Shabana Azmi, who was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital after facing a road accident,  has been discharged and is back home healthy.  She took to Twitter to thank everyone for their prayers, and also thanked the hospital stuff for their utmost care and assistance.

Shabana Azmi returns home from the hospital, expresses gratitude on Twitter

"Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery.Im back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful," her note read.


About ten days back, a day after her husband Javed Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday, the couple was traveling to Pune by road when their SUV rammed a truck on the Mumbai-Puna Expressway, leaving both Shabana and her driver injured. They were immediately rushed to MGM Hospital in Panvel, and were later shifted to Kokilaben Hospital. Javed Akhtar, however, remained unhurt after the accident.

Several Bollywood stars, including Tabu and Anil Kapoor, earlier visited Shabana at the hospital.

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra reveals how she held her…

Fast & Furious 9 CONFIRMED for Eid 2020;…

Sanjay Kapoor and Divya Dutta's short film…

Aditya Roy Kapur hopes to release some of…

Himesh Reshammiya to start shooting for…

Sooryavanshi: A month after wrapping shoot,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification