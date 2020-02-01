Bollywood Hungama

Takht: Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama to release on Christmas 2021

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In the past few weeks, Karan Johar was touring across the country and few locations abroad doing a recee for one of his most ambitious project- Takht. The filmmaker had announced the film in 2018.

Now, Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to announce the release date of the film. He wrote, Presenting #TAKHT Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Screenplay by Sumit Roy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021”


Takht was reportedly slated to go on floors by September last year, but the expensive pre-production took some time. The film will now go on floors in March. The film revolves around the battle between Shah Jahan's eldest son Dara Shikoh and third son Aurangzeb, to be played by Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal respectively.

The film boasts of an envious ensemble cast, including Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: ‘It is a dream come true for me” – Bhumi Pednekar is overwhelmed to be part of Karan Johar’s directorial Takht

