Presenting an interesting storyline, exuberant cast and crew, Sony SAB, and Sunshine Productions is all set to bring a delightful new romance-driven, youthful show – Ziddi Dil – Maane Na. With the anticipation levels hitting the roof after the recent launch of its promo, the show will revolve around an ensemble of characters who meet at the Parakram SAF (SPL. ACTION FORCE) Base Camp. Starring Shaalien Malhotra, Kaveri Priyam, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Aditya Deshmukh and Simple Kaul in lead roles, Ziddi Dil - Maane Na goes on-air on Sony SAB this August.

The show promises a fresh perspective with a very different outlook towards life as Ziddi Dil’s young cadets will keep the viewers glued to their seats with their youthful josh. The camaraderie between the characters on the show will bring in some freshness with romance, friendship and youth being the centre of the story, it’s sure to be a treat for the audience and will deliver a perfect vibe for the Gen-Z.

As you get ready to meet the cast of Ziddi Dil - Maane Na on your television screens; we offer you a sneak peek into the lives of the three Jodi’s. Take a look:

The Go-Getters (Special Agent Karan Shergill and Dr. Monami)

They might be known as the goal-oriented and mature ones of the lot but are still young at heart. Dr Monami’s (Kaveri Priyam) zealous and demeanour, paired with Special Agent Karan’s (Shaalien Malhotra) edgy beliefs and disciplinarian behaviour, makes them a perfect match. Don’t you agree?

A mismatch made in heaven (Special Agent Sanjana and Sid Ganju)

The rough and tough Special Agent Sanjana (Diljot Chhabra) is not somebody you mess with. While Sid Ganju (Kunal Karan Singh) on the other hand is a rich, spoilt, and careless person with an easy-going attitude towards life and his duty. How will Sid win over this steel-hearted lady who thrives on Zidd?

One-Sided Love (Special Agent and Faizi and Nurse Koel)

Special Agent Faizi (Aditya Deshmukh) is known to keep the ball rolling on all the romances he sets up for himself but finds a way escape when it comes to commitment. Nurse Koel (Simple Kaul) is an independent, level-headed woman who has no time for love. All she seeks is care and protection for her son who she hides from the world. Let’s see how Special Agent Faizi and Nurse Koel become the made-for-each-other pair.

Ziddi Dil – Maane Na is coming soon this August!

