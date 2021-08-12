Bollywood Hungama

Jackie Shroff starrer The Interview to explore pay-per-view route

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan explored the seas of pay-per-view entertainment earlier this year with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Interview: Night of 26/11, Jackie Shroff's forthcoming thriller, is following a similar path. Shroff plays an ace war correspondent who switches gears from serious journalism to sensationalism when he gets the chance to interview a leading Bollywood diva in the Hindi version of the Dutch film Interview (2003).

Jackie Shroff starrer The Interview to explore pay-per-view route

After seeing the 2003 original, the actor claims he leapt at the chance to be a part of the remake. He said he appreciated working with Laurens Postma, an international director. On the night of November 26th, his character is engaged in an interview with a Bollywood starlet, but as the hours pass, the session begins to go off the tracks. Prawal Raman's lines gave the characters a lot of depth.

The fate of the Shroff-starrer remains to be seen, as it makes its pay-per-view debut on BookMyShow Stream. While Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli flopped last year, Radhe had a brief run before succumbing to piracy.

Also Read: 80’s iconic pair Sangeeta Bijlani and Jackie Shroff to visit as special guests on Super Dancer – Chapter 4

