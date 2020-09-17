Bollywood Hungama

Shaadi Mubarak actress Rajeshwari Sachdev tests positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajeshwari Sachdev has made her comeback on television with Shaadi Mubarak and has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The confirmed reports came in on Wednesday. Even though she has not been on the shoot for the past few days, she had mild symptoms like low-grade fever and weakness. She thought it was best to get herself tested and unfortunately the reports came back positive.

As per the reports, her husband Varun Badola and son are to be tested for COVID-19 today. Both of them have been asymptomatic and it easy to assume that Varun Badola will most likely not head for the shoot of his show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan for a few days. There have been no further reports regarding her treatment for now.

Wishing Rajeshwari Sachdev a speedy recovery!

