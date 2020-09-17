Bollywood Hungama

Sarika Bahroliya of Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The lockdown leniencies have seemed to taken a toll on the actors as the number of cases keep increasing on a daily basis. Resuming shoot after a break of three months, the actors were surely excited to be a work again and meet everyone on the sets. However, with the current guidelines placed, there were certain precautions that were required to be maintained in order to prevent further spread of infection.

Sarika Bahroliya of Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari tests positive for COVID-19

However, the news reports of actors testing positive for Coronavirus have not stopped whatsoever. In recent reports, Sarika Bahroliya of Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari has tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to another portal about it she said that she was asymptomatic and had gone for a regular checkup. She has been asked to quarantine at home for time being and is under doctors’ expert guidance. The shooting has been stopped as per the rules and will resume once the fumigation and sanitization is completed.

Get well soon, Sarika Bahroliya!

