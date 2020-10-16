Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Baaghi 3, is all set to get back to the set soon with Vikas Bahl’s upcoming sport drama, Ganpat, which features him as a Mumbai based boxer. The film is an underdog rags to riches tale with a strong father son story running in its backdrop, forming the emotional core of the film. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively discovered that the much awaited film will go on the floors by year end for a start to finish schedule.

“Ganpat is the most exciting film of Tiger Shroff’s career and even he is looking forward to taking the film on floors. Training sessions have already begun, and being a trained martial artist, Tiger is quick in learning different forms of boxing and mix martial arts. A poster shoot is expected to take place by November, following which the makers will announce the film officially. Vikas is planning to present Tiger like never before,” a source exclusively told Bollywood Hungama.

In the film, Tiger plays the titular character of Ganpat, and apart from boxing, he is also in the process of getting the Mumbaiya dialect. It would be a start to finish schedule for the film, and the idea is to release it in the second half of 2021. “After wrapping up Ganpat, Tiger will commence work on Heropanti 2 produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan. Heropanti 2 is miles different from Ganpat when it comes to treatment. While Ganpat is RAW and REAL, Heropanti 2 is stylish espionage, on the lines of War. It is expected to start around April, provided Ganpat begins as scheduled in December, in uncertain times like COVID 19,” the source further told Hungama.

Apart from the two films, Tiger Shroff is also doing the Rambo Remake for Rohit Dhawan, which goes on floors late next year.

