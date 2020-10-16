Back in 2019, it was reported that Deepika Padukone and Shakun Batra will collaborate on a film based on relationships. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Due to the pandemic, the film got delayed but it kicked off in September end. But, the actress had to halt her shooting midway when she was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs angle case.

After the questioning, she returned to Goa post 10 days. Last Thursday, October 8, Deepika Padukone kicked off the shooting from where she left it. As per reports, she was in good spirits when she returned to the set. She filmed a light-hearted scene with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The story revolves around friends who go on a road trip.

The untitled film is a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone. It is set for February 12, 2021 release but due to the delay in the shooting, it might get pushed ahead.

Shakun, who has previously directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), will also produce the movie along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

