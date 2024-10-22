SCOOP: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 show sharing war heats up: T Series approaches Competition Commission of India; alleges arm-twisting of exhibitors by makers of Ajay Devgn starrer

Less than 10 days are left for the biggest clash of the year at the box office, between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. There were fears that the fight over show sharing would get very ugly and the fears have proved to be true. In a dramatic development, T-Series, the producers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, have approached the Competition Commission of India, alleging unfair practices on the part of Singham Again makers.

SCOOP: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 show sharing war heats up: T Series approaches Competition Commission of India; alleges arm-twisting of exhibitors by makers of Ajay Devgn starrer

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Singham Again is distributed by PVR Pictures and hence, more than 60% of the shows in PVR Inox will be allotted to it. On top of it, they have also asked certain single-screen theatres that they want all shows for their film. They have allowed some single screens to play Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with the condition that the horror comedy should be given only one show, that too in the early morning slot."

The source continued, "Hence, T Series decided to approach the Competition Commission of India. Their demand is that both films should get 50% show sharing.”

Interestingly, Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn and it was he who had similarly approached the Competition Commission of India in 2012 when his film Son Of Sardaar failed to get adequate shows during the clash with Jab Tak Hai Jaan on Diwali.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Singham Again also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, meanwhile, features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. Both films arrive on Diwali, that is, November 1.

Also Read: Singham vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise face-off: A Battle for box office supremacy in numbers

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.