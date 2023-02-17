Just last week, Bollywood Hungama had announced the launch of a special microsite, dedicated to the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023. Later on Valentine’s Day, we announced that the first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023 would have a special focus on filmmaker Karan Johar and his journey through fashion in films. Now, we are here to tell you that popular pop star Sophie Choudry has come on board as the host for the star-studded evening.

BH Style Icons 2023: Sophie Choudry to host the first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023

Speaking about hosting the first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards, Sophie says, “As Bollywood Hungama celebrates its incredible 25th year, I’m honoured and excited to be hosting their first ever style awards!! It’s going to be a spectacular night with some of the biggest names across the board… A night of style, substance & unparalleled glamour!!”

As for the awards, the maiden edition of the awards presented by Bollywood Hungama, curated and directed by Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP & produced by Across Media Solutions will feature a dazzling celebration of glitz, glamour, and entertainment that shall take place on 24th March 2023 at J W Marriott, Juhu in Mumbai. Not just Bollywood, the award function shall celebrate achievers from diverse walks of life – whether it’s Television, Sports, Business, Fashion, OTT, Culinary World, Regional Cinema, and more. With this annual celebration of style, ‘Bollywood Hungama Style Icons’ is going to honour luminaries, who stand as an inspiration for innumerable Indians, across the globe.

