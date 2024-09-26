Actor Angad Bedi, along with his wife Neha Dhupia and the entire Bedi family, hosted an evening to commemorate the legendary cricketer, Bishan Singh Bedi in Delhi. The former Indian cricket captain, who passed away in October 2023, left behind a towering legacy in the world of cricket. The evening also marked a special occasion, as it was held in the lead-up to what would have been Bishan Singh Bedi’s birthday on September 25 supported by the Glorious Cricket Group and Playwrite Foundation without whom this evening wouldn’t have been possible.

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia organize special event in Delhi to honor late father Bishan Singh Bedi, announce revamp of his coaching

The gathering was attended by notable cricketing figures, including Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Azharuddin, Murli Kartik, Ajay Jadeja, Ram Guha, Madan Lal, and Gul Panag, Gaurav Kapur, who all came together to honor the iconic cricketer and his contributions to the sport.

A significant highlight of the event was the announcement made by Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia about the revamp of the Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust (BBCCT). Founded by Bishan Singh Bedi, the Trust has been instrumental in shaping the careers of many young cricketers, including the legendary Yuvraj Singh, who was mentored by Bedi himself. The revamp aims to modernize the Trust’s infrastructure and expand its reach to help reach young talent at the grassroots level, ensuring that it continues to provide a platform for the talent to thrive in cricket.

Angad Bedi, reflecting on his father's legacy, said, "To celebrate his commitment towards the game, my father always considered his fellow cricketers as his family members. He firmly believed that the more you give to the game, the more it will give back to you, but without expecting anything in return. His mantra was to stay committed and keep your head down. We would like to take his trust forward and, with this initiative, uphold his teachings. He always believed in supporting cricket at the grassroots level and providing cricketers with a platform to showcase their talent."

Neha Dhupia added, "Dad’s legacy is much more than his achievements on the cricket field. He was an institution in himself, teaching integrity, sportsmanship, and a deep love for the game. The revamp of the Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust is a step towards keeping his legacy alive by offering the same opportunities and mentorship he provided to so many aspiring cricketers."

Bishan Singh Bedi, regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers in the history of cricket, captained India in 22 of his 67 Test matches and took 266 wickets. Known for his sportsmanship, he was a guiding force for numerous players, including Yuvraj Singh, and remained deeply involved with the cricketing community even after his retirement. Being a legendary cricketer he was also a patron and champion of sports overall, with cricket being his main foray.

The event, which brought together cricketing legends and close family friends, was a heartfelt tribute to the immense contributions Bishan Singh Bedi made to Indian cricket, both as a player and as a mentor. The evening concluded with a collective pledge to continue his work, ensuring his passion for nurturing young talent lives on through the revamped Trust.

