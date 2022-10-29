A while back it was reported that choreographer turned director Bosco Martis would be directing a musical film titled Rocket Gang. Featuring Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, and others the film is all set to release on November 11 this year. Though there still is time till the venture hits screens, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the film will feature a very special guest appearance in the form of Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor.

Confirming the same a source close to the production tells us, “Yes, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen making a cameo in Rocket Gang. But unlike conventional guest appearances, the Kapoor lad will be seen in a special dance number in the film.” Ask for more details and the source continues, “Bosco developed a very close rapport with Ranbir Kapoor while choreographing him for Luv Ranjan’s film with Shraddha Kapoor. Since then the two have been in touch. So when Bosco was directing Rocket Gang he requested Ranbir to make a special appearance in the film. Knowing Ranbir, the actor can never turn down a friend, and readily agreed to feature in the special dance number.”

While it will be fun to see Ranbir Kapoor featuring in a musical after a while, Rocket Gang was initially slated to release in 2021. However, the release of the film was later pushed to November 2022 due to Covid.

