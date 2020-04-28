Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.04.2020 | 2:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter Anya raises Rs. 1 lakh for charity, Abhishek Bachchan doubles the amount raised

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter Anya raises Rs. 1 lakh for charity, Abhishek Bachchan doubles the amount raised

Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter has been making some brilliant sketches and raising funds by selling them. With the Coronavirus lockdown, a lot of slum dwellers and strays have been starving due to the lack of basic amenities. However, a lot of people have been raising funds to help the needy and Anya is one of them. Farah Khan Kunder took to her Instagram a few days ago to announce how she has been sketching to raise funds and has raised Rs. 1 lakh so far.

Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter Anya raises Rs. 1 lakh for charity, Abhishek Bachchan doubles the amount raised

Farah yet again took to her Instagram to announce that Abhishek Bachchan donated Rs. 1 lakh more to help the little girl’s cause. She posted the news with the caption, “Who gives 1 LAKH for a sketch?? Only @bachchan ..that straightaway doubles Anya s charity drive! Thank u my mad, big hearted crazy boy♥️ bigggggg huggggg cming up which u will hate i know????”

Take a look at the pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

Isn’t that the sweetest gesture by Abhishek Bachchan!

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan pulls Farah Khan’s leg, asks her to post a workout video

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar apologises profusely for showing…

Esha Gupta makes her relationship with…

Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar…

Priyamani says there is no point in doing…

Ajay Devgn releases song ‘Thahar Ja’ that…

Cinema halls start planning on safety…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification