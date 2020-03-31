Bollywood Hungama

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri are prepping from home for Ek Villain 2

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Malang, it was reported that Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri will team up for Ek Villain 2. The film stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Since the film and TV productions have come to a standstill amid Coronavirus pandemic, many are working from home for their next projects.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri are prepping from home for Ek Villain 2

Since Aditya Roy Kapur's character is that of a villain with distinct mannerisms, he has to do a lot of reading sessions with Mohit Suri. Since lockdown will go on till April 14, they will be doing virtual prep for the film. He will also have to work on his fitness too.

Since it is the first time Aditya is playing the villain, the plan is to raise the bar. Mohit Suri is working on designing the chase action sequences while working from home. The recce will begin once the situation becomes stable. The makers want to roll by the second half of this year.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor trolls Aditya Roy Kapur after the latter shares a picture of him holding a broom

More Pages: Ek Villain 2 Box Office Collection

