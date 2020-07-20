Superstar Akshay Kumar has been having a great run off late. He finally entered the Rs. 200 crore club in 2019 and his line-up too seems promising. If the lockdown had not happened, 2 of his films would have already released by now – Rohit Shetty’s actioner Sooryavanshi and the horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb. His other forthcoming films are the period drama Prithviraj, the masala action flick Bachchan Pandey, the spy thriller Bellbottom and Aanand L Rai’s saga Atrangi Re.

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj is produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. There have been reports that Akshay has also signed a big budget action comedy, also backed by YRF. As per reports, it will mark the directorial debut of Rahul Rawail’s son, Shiv Rawail. However, now it is being said that Maneesh Sharma might helm this venture.

A source close to the project says, “Maneesh Sharma is an accomplished filmmaker and has handled some important films, including the VFX-heavy biggie Fan (2016), featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra is having thoughts that maybe Maneesh might be apt to direct this flick. At the same time, he hasn’t given up on Shiv Rawail as well. He has assisted on YRF films like Dhoom 3 (2013), Befikre (2016) and also Fan.”

The source adds, “The lockdown has slowed down the process and also now the shoot of this flick too will get postponed as Akshay will finish his other films first. Hence, this flick won’t go on floors before mid-2021. Aditya Chopra will take a call sometime later as to who shall direct.” Incidentally, this flick is also a part of Yash Raj Films’ 50th anniversary celebrations

Maneesh Sharma started his career as director with Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), which also marked the debut of actor Ranveer Singh. It was a runaway success. Maneesh then directed the con flick Ladies VS Ricky Bahl (2011) followed by Shuddh Desi Romance (2013). Fan was his last directorial venture. He also turned producer and made several films under the Yash Raj Films banner like Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017), Hichki (2018), Sui Dhaaga (2018) and the upcoming flick Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

